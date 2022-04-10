Siblings Day: Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse of her humorous bond with brother Ibrahim

On the occasion of Siblings Day, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a humorous video featuring her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Instagram video begins with Sara and Ibrahim as they get ready for a shoot. While getting ready, Sara asked, "Iggy (Ibrahim), do you think we are similar?"

Responding to Sara, Ibrahim said, "No, do you think we are?" Sara and Ibrahim's mother Amrita Singh, too, marked her presence in the video. She can be seen describing her children as "demanding nuisances."

"Happy Sibling's Day Watch us laugh, sing and play I know I'm annoying by the way But as Iggy Potter knows- that's here to stay," Sara captioned the clip. Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids -- Taimur and Jehangir. (ANI)

