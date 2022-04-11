Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dassani mourn demise of veteran star Shiv Subrahmanyam

The sad news of the demise of actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has left fans and fellow members of the film industry heartbroken. The cause of death is not known at the moment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:16 IST
Late Shiv Subrahmanyam (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The sad news of the demise of actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has left fans and fellow members of the film industry heartbroken. The cause of death is not known at the moment. Several actors, directors and screenwriters have shared tributes and heartfelt condolences on social media on Monday.

Arjun Kapoor, who worked with the late actor in the hit film '2 States', took to his Instagram Story and shared a monochrome picture of his co-star. "Rest in peace, Shiv sir. You will be missed," he wrote.

Abhimanyu Dassani, who shared screen space with Subrahmanyam in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', shared a still from their film on his Instagram Story. He penned, "So kind so gentle so caring and so witty. Will always cherish the evening walks with you. Rest in peace sir, you will be missed."

Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta also extended condolences on social media. For the unversed, Subrahmanyam established his name in the industry by writing the screenplay for the 1989 film 'Parinda', and also penned the script for Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

