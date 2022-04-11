Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow decorated with lights ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow has been decorated with bright lights ahead of the actor's speculated wedding to Alia Bhatt.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:46 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow decorated with lights ahead of rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Krishna Raj bungalow. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow has been decorated with bright lights ahead of the actor's speculated wedding to Alia Bhatt. The abode, which is a well-known landmark in Mumbai's Chembur, could be seen sparkled up with pink, purple and golden lights. The multi-floor building is currently under construction and rumours suggest that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding.

Earlier today, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022