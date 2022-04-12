My Hero Academia Chapter 351: Release date, recap & updates!

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 351 is the third and last saga. My Hero Academia has several sagas and arcs. The recent series is on its third and last saga called, 'The Final Act Saga.' As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the plot of the upcoming chapters will be highly interesting.'

In the previous chapters, we saw Deku's journey and Dabi's back story. Shoto wonders why Dabi has not returned home after all these years. The chapter is titled, "Battle Flame." Deku begins his adventure across the ocean by utilizing a combination of Fa Jin, Float, and Air Force to fly across the ocean to UA. However, he is annoyed because he is not hitting the much-needed speed.

As he is wearing a new costume, it makes him uncomfortable, and he is unable to utilize One For All at the maximum output. He has nothing to use as a foothold for Blackwhip in the ocean, so he is unable to take his speed.

Meanwhile, the Second User appears before him and tells him to get a grip on the situation. But Deku realizes that he is unable to use his 100% power of OFA, and it might destroy his suit. The Second User also asks him to use his quikr if he wants.

When the Second User understands that Deku couldn't utilize the power and the quikr could be an obstacle for him, he suggests Deku take the safest route.

On Okuto Island, Froppy and Uravity are relieved that Deku has gone. Himiko tells Ochako, Uravity and Froppy that she is done with the heroes and has decided to do what she feels right. Others are also willing to do their own.

In Kamino Ward, Dabi burns down everything while comparing the current events to what happened in Hosu. Inside the fire tornado, Shoto, Kido, Onima and Burnin confront Dabi, who was ridiculing Endeavor for sending his son and three sidekicks.

The raw scans for My hero Academia Chapter 351 would surface two to three days before release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here are some unofficial spoilers of the upcoming installment.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 351 title, summary, and spoilers once the manga leaks are verified by confirmed sources.

My Hero Academia Chapter 351 is scheduled to be released on April 17, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for Boku no Hero Academia Chapter 351 are expected to be out by Friday, April 15, 2022.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus.

