Left Menu

Will Ferrell boards Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie at Warner Bros

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:33 IST
Will Ferrell boards Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie at Warner Bros
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell is the latest to join the star-studded cast of Warner Bros’ “Barbie” movie, led by Margot Robbie.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Ferrell, 54, joins Robbie as well as actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera in the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Ferrell was last seen in Netflix movie ''Eurovision'', co-starring Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. He also appeared in Apple TV’s black comedy series ''The Shrink Next Door'' with Paul Rudd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022