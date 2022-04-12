Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's Juhu residence, Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra house illuminated with bright lights ahead of their rumoured wedding

Alia Bhatt's residence in Juhu and Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra abode Vastu both sport bright lights ahead of their rumoured wedding speculated to take place in the next few days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:25 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Alia Bhatt's residence in Juhu and Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra abode Vastu both sport bright lights ahead of their rumoured wedding speculated to take place in the next few days. Several pictures have been going rounds on the internet showing the residences of the two festooned in pink and golden lights.

Vastu, which was bought by Ranbir in 2016 was seen covered in golden lights. Earlier, pictures of Ranbir's Chembur bungalow illuminated with bright lights, also went viral on social media. The multi-floor building is currently under construction and rumours suggest that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding.

The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani. Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

