Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra residence

Celebrity sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations have finally kick-started today. Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister) and cousin Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda) were among the early guests to arrive for the festivities.

The two, who were spotted arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, were dressed in traditional attires. Reportedly, a pooja is being organised at Ranbir's house today in remembrance of his late father Rishi Kapoor.

Interestingly, at the same time, Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji unveiled the couple's love song from their film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings. The highly-anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)