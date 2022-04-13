Man missing from Maharashtra found in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A 21-year-old man, who went missing from his hometown in Maharashtra more than a month ago, was found in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday and reunited with his family, police said. Akshay Dalvi (21), a resident of Khatai taluka of Satara district in Maharashtra, had left home on March 3 without informing family members and was not found even after a search. A missing complaint was lodged by his father Praveen Dalvi at Pusegaon police station in Maharashtra on April 4.

According to police, the location of Akshay's mobile phone was traced to Tapovan near Joshimath after which the Pusegaon police contacted the Uttarakhand Police and sought their help in tracking him down. Acting on this, the Uttarakhand police found Akshay at Tapovan and handed him over to his family.

