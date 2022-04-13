Left Menu

Man missing from Maharashtra found in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A 21-year-old man, who went missing from his hometown in Maharashtra more than a month ago, was found in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Wednesday and reunited with his family, police said. Acting on this, the Uttarakhand police found Akshay at Tapovan and handed him over to his family.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:11 IST
Man missing from Maharashtra found in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man, who went missing from his hometown in Maharashtra more than a month ago, was found in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday and reunited with his family, police said. Akshay Dalvi (21), a resident of Khatai taluka of Satara district in Maharashtra, had left home on March 3 without informing family members and was not found even after a search. A missing complaint was lodged by his father Praveen Dalvi at Pusegaon police station in Maharashtra on April 4.

According to police, the location of Akshay's mobile phone was traced to Tapovan near Joshimath after which the Pusegaon police contacted the Uttarakhand Police and sought their help in tracking him down. Acting on this, the Uttarakhand police found Akshay at Tapovan and handed him over to his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022