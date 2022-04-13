Shweta Bachchan, husband Nikhil Nanda attend Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony

Left Menu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda have marked their presence at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Updated: 13-04-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:01 IST
Shweta Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda have marked their presence at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Shweta and Nikhil were seen leaving the function venue. Their daughter Navya Nanda was also spotted at the pre-wedding event.

The trio opted for graceful ethnic wear. For the unversed, Nikhil is Ranbir's cousin. His late mother Ritu Nanda was legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Apart from Shweta and Nikhil, Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony was also attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji among others. The wedding is scheduled to take place at Ranbir's residence Vastu on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

