Kangana Ranaut reacts to being called 'better than Charlize Theron'

Kangana Ranaut has enthralled the audience with her performance in 'Dhaakad' teaser.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:45 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kangana Ranaut has enthralled the audience with her performance in 'Dhaakad' teaser. Several people applauded Kangana for acing her role as a ruthless assassin. One social media user even found her better than Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.

Reacting to the particular compliment, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "#dhaakad was right after #thalaivii 20kgs weight wasn't my only challenge my body was damaged in many ways _today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment." Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20. (ANI)

