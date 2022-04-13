Left Menu

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes board Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' prequel series

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes have joined the main cast for 'Ted', Seth MacFarlane's live-action comedy series for Peacock which is based on his popular film franchise.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:52 IST
Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes board Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' prequel series
Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes have joined the main cast for 'Ted', Seth MacFarlane's live-action comedy series for Peacock which is based on his popular film franchise. As per Deadline, these stars will join MacFarlane, who is reprising the voice of the lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted.

Picked up for a 10-episode order, Peacock's Ted is set in 1993 and "Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin." "Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family," as per the outlet.

Burkholder will play the role of John, the character portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the 2012 feature and its 2015 sequel. Whigham will play Blaire Bennett, a smart and politically correct college student who is living with her uncle Matty, aunt Susan and younger cousin John.

The series comes from MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by the company's President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark, who produced the film franchise, will also serve as executive producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022