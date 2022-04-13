Is Demon Slayer Season 3 the finale of the anime? Know in detail!

Demon Slayer Season 3 is official now! The following season will take on from the Swordsmith Village Arc, which is currently under production.

Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be two of the primary new characters in the upcoming installment. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. Fans are eager to know how many episodes will there be in Demon Slayer Season 3. Will it conclude with the third season or will there be more seasons in the future?

In the big announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the creators released a poster, teasing fans about what they can expect from the third season.

In the shared poster, the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 ended. The poster shows two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc!"

While we still don't know the total number of episodes in Demon Slayer Season 3, we can assume based on the previous pattern that the upcoming season will encompass at least 10 to 12 episodes. Hopefully, The Swordsmith Village arc is going to cover around 23 or more chapters of the manga, similar to the length of the Entertainment District Arc.

Those episodes could showcase two vital battles between the Demon Slayer Corps team and the Upper Moon demons in Swordsmith Village. The remaining episodes of the third season could be an adaption of the Hashira training arc.

But some fans predict Demon Slayer Season 3 might mark the end of the anime series. Although there is another arc available in the original manga titled Final Battle Arc that is yet to be revealed. Many think there will be another season to complete the manga.

As there is not much content in the Swordsmith Village arc for 23 episodes, Demon Slayer might show Season 4 or the Final Battle arc splitting into two parts – the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc, as reported by Sportskeeda. Infinity Castle arc consists of 46 chapters itself.

In terms of the release date for the anime series, Demon Slayer Season 3 reportedly started its production on February 13, 2022. If that is true, then (based on records) we can guess that the anime will be premiered at the end of 2022. However, we must keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of the third installment. If we consider that, then a more realistic release schedule for the third season could be anywhere between April and October 2023.

