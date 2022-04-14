Left Menu

Kristen Stewart to star in romantic thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is set to headline a new romantic thriller titled 'Love Lies Bleeding', which will be helmed by Rose Glass, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed British film 'Saint Maud'.

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is set to headline a new romantic thriller titled 'Love Lies Bleeding', which will be helmed by Rose Glass, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed British film 'Saint Maud'. A24, which recently released 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', is backing the movie along with Film4, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from directing the romantic thriller, Glass has also co-written the script with Weronika Tofilska, with sources saying that the story is centred on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding. In the film, Stewart will feature as the co-lead, the protective lover of a female bodybuilder. The film will showcase a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American dream.

A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. Film4 developed the movie alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24. The filmmakers are hoping to cast the lead as authentically as possible, with the search currently underway.

Coming back to Stewart, she landed her first Oscar nomination earlier this year for her role in the biopic 'Spencer', directed by Pablo Larrain. Prior to that, she starred in the holiday rom-com 'Happiest Season'. (ANI)

