Left Menu

Shweta Bachchan, daughter Navya Nanda arrive in style at Ranbir, Alia's wedding ceremony

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Nanda are representing the Bachchan family at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:21 IST
Shweta Bachchan, daughter Navya Nanda arrive in style at Ranbir, Alia's wedding ceremony
Shweta Bachchan, daughter Navya Nanda (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Nanda are representing the Bachchan family at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The mother-daughter duo arrived at the wedding venue, Vastu, wearing traditional outfits.

Navya, who is the granddaughter of Ritu Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter), opted for a colourful saree for the function. On the other hand, her mother Shweta chose to wear a beige saree. Shweta's husband Nikhil Nanda also marked his presence at the wedding.

Nikhil is Ranbir's cousin. His late mother Ritu Nanda was legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's daughter. Fans were also expecting megastar Amitabh Bachchan to mark his presence at the wedding function. His absence will definitely be felt by all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022