Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Ambani join Ranbir-Alia's wedding festivities

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally set to tie the knot at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence, Vastu, today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:38 IST
Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally set to tie the knot at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence, Vastu, today. Ahead of the grand ceremony, several guests were spotted arriving at the wedding venue. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani also marked their presence at the ceremony.

High security was deployed outside Vastu to avoid any chaos. On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji graced the occasion with their presence.

The details about the wedding date were confirmed yesterday by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's mehendi ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

