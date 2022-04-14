Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor's dance rehearsal video for Ranbir, Alia's wedding goes viral

Neetu Kapoor rehearsing on son Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Cutie Pie' for his wedding with Alia Bhatt, is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:08 IST
Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Neetu Kapoor rehearsing on son Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Cutie Pie' for his wedding with Alia Bhatt, is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. A short clip featuring Neetu rehearsing on 'Cutie Pie' from Ranbir's film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the clip, ace choreographer Rajendra Singh could be seen teaching the song's signature dance steps to Neetu, Ranbir's sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra (Armaan Jain's wife) and Ranbir's cousin Nitasha Nanda. Earlier in the day, Neetu shared an all-smiles picture with her 'dance squad' on her Instagram Stories.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, shared a picture with Rajendra Singh. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot today at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu.

Apart from the couple's family members, several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also attended the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

