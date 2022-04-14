Shaadi Ke Laddoo distributed to media after Ranbir, Alia's wedding ceremony

Left Menu

Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the star couple's team members distributed sweets to media personnel gathered outside RK's Bandra residence Vastu.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:43 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the star couple's team members distributed sweets to media personnel gathered outside RK's Bandra residence Vastu. Ranbir and Alia's team distributed 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo' that is 'boondi ke laddoo' to the paparazzi.

Dhol was also played outside the wedding venue to celebrate the special occasion, binding the Kapoors and Bhatts together. The 'Brahmastra' actors tied the knot at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu, today.

Apart from the couple's family members, several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also attended the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

