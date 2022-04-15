John Wick 4 production updates, Lance Reddick talks about Keanu Reeves’ personality

Keanu Reeves has proved himself a serious-looking, professional hitman and assassin in all his previous John Wick movies. His acting skills in all these movies have severely been extolled by the global fans including other celebrities and his co-stars. Now fans are ardently waiting for the making and release of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Lionsgate released a teaser in December last year for John Wick 4 on its official Instagram page, revealing that the movie had been pushed back until March 24, 2023. The caption read, "Be seeing you. 3.24.23."

On May 20, 2019, following the release of Parabellum, Lionsgate announced that a fourth movie (John Wick 4) is already in the works. The director, Chad Stahelski later has teased John Wick: Chapter 4 on an interview to IndieWire by saying Wick would not end the fourth film in "a happy ending", saying, "John may survive all this shit but at the end of it, there's no happy ending. He's got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here's a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he's going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He's killed 300 fucking people and he's just going to [walk away], everything's okay? He's just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you're this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy's day going to end? He's fucked for the rest of his life. It's just a matter of time."

Lionsgate earlier had an opinion that they would film the John Wick 4 and 5 films back-to-back, but they dropped that plan in March 2021. The production for fourth movie commenced on June 28, 2021 in Berlin and Paris. Lionsgate tweeted on June 2021, '"Anybody got a pencil sharpener? 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is now in production." In October 2021, principal photography had reportedly wrapped up.

Lance Reddick shared his memory about filming in New York in a conversation with Vulture. "Well, remember in the first film, I'm only in the hotel and all my scenes are behind the desk. I flew in on a Saturday and did my fittings. Then I shot all my stuff on a Sunday. We were downtown across the street from that big statue of a bull," he said.

Lance Reddick shared some of his insights into the personality of Keanu Reeves. He opined, "I'm a journeyman character actor. And whenever I work with a big movie star for the first time, I keep my guard up to protect my work from an ego. And if there's any big movie star who's not that person, it's Keanu. I remember my first scene that I shot with him — it's the first scene you see us together in the first movie — he was struggling with the timing. I said, "Keanu do you want to do XYZ?" I don't even remember what it was. And he kind of smiled and said, "No man, you just do your thing." My experience with him after that continues to be one with someone who's very generous as an actor and then all about the work. He's also very shy. This is going to sound really weird, but — he seems simple, but spiritually he's very advanced."

"We've gotten to know each other a little better. I hope I don't get in trouble for telling this story: During John Wick: Chapter Four, my first day of filming happened to be Keanu's birthday. But he wasn't in the scene. He came to the set anyway at nine o'clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. And she is … can I say a bad word?" he further added.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to be released on March 24, 2023.

