Vicky Kaushal congratulates newlyweds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, congratulated the newlywed couple by sharing a heartfelt message on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:58 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, congratulated the newlywed couple by sharing a heartfelt message on social media. Vicky had collaborated with Alia for the 2018 film 'Raazi' and teamed up with Ranbir for 'Sanju', which released the same year. Both the films performed well at the box office and received an overwhelming response from critics and viewers alike.

Congratulating his co-stars, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and posted a Story that featured a wedding picture in which Ranbir could be seen kissing Alia on her forehead. In the post's caption, Vicky wrote, "Congratulations @aliabhatt and Ranbir. Wish you both a lifetime full of love and happiness together."

Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29, who had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities, which were conducted on Wednesday, included a special pooja and Mehendi ceremony. (ANI)

