PM Modi to unveil lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing, the PMO said. Work on the statue at Rameswaram in south has been started, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:07 IST
PM Modi to unveil lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing, the PMO said. This statue is the second of four statues being set up in the four directions across the country as part of the four dham project linked to Hanuman. This statue, which falls in west, has been installed at the 'ashram' of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi, it said.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue at Rameswaram in south has been started, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

