Neetu Kapoor dedicates emotional post to late Rishi Kapoor, says 'your wish has been fulfilled'

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, on Friday, shared a special social media post dedicated to her late husband Rishi Kapoor, following their son Ranbir Kapoor's marriage to Alia Bhatt on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared an adorable picture from the wedding day in which the mother-son duo could be seen standing together while posing for the camera.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled." Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 with family and close friends in attendance and though there were a lot of intimate celebrations with loved ones and happy inside pictures all over everyone's social media feeds, the absence of Rishi Kapoor was deeply felt. On the wedding day, Neetu had paid a special tribute to her late husband during the mehendi ceremony by adding his name on her mehendi-adorned hand.

Prior to the wedding day, a special pooja had also been organised in Rishi Kapoor's remembrance. (ANI)

