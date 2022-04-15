Left Menu

Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' fame to premiere his directorial debut 'Hunt' at Cannes

The lead star of Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game', Lee Jung-jae, will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the world premiere of his feature directorial debut 'Hunt'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:15 IST
Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' fame to premiere his directorial debut 'Hunt' at Cannes
Lee Jung-jae (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The lead star of Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game', Lee Jung-jae, will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the world premiere of his feature directorial debut 'Hunt'. According to Variety, next month 'Hunt' will be in the Cannes festival's Midnight Screening section. The other two films that will be receiving midnight screenings include 'Fumer Fait Tousser' and 'Moonage Daydream'.

'Hunt' is a 1980s-set Korean-language spy thriller that Lee got caught up in after buying the rights and rewriting the screenplay. Lee also stars in the picture alongside veteran Jung Woo-Sung. His role as an elite agent working for the Agency for National Security Planning sees him hunting for a North Korean spy, and becoming increasingly aware of his own country's dark truths.

Lee has been an established star in South Korea since the late 1990s. But as the international success of 'Squid Game' snowballed Lee collected multiple U.S. awards also, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

