Shooting of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film 'The Archies' begins

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has started filming her film 'The Archies', which will mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 10:50 IST
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has started filming her film 'The Archies', which will mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. On Monday, Reema Kagti, who is co-producing the film with Zoya, took to Instagram and shared the update.

She shared a picture of a clapboard giving details of the first shot of 'The Archies'. "#Archie's #shootstarts #TigerBaby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix," Reema captioned the post.

Farhan Akhtar re-shared the post on his Instagram story and sent best wishes to the team. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the cast. A few weeks ago, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya were spotted on the film's set while they were giving their look test for the project.

Set in the 1960s, the upcoming film will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. Talking about the film, Zoya had said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Zoya and Reema Kagti's company Tiger Baby Films has collaborated with Graphic India to produce 'The Archies'. (ANI)

