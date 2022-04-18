Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable hug with Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party

During Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party, which took place after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill met Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and shared an adorable moment with him. In the videos from the bash which surfaced online, Shehnaaz could be seen smiling with joy on her face, as she have Shah Rukh a warm hug.

For the occasion, the 'Bigg Boss' alum had donned a sequined pastel grey salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta, which appeared to be in silk texture. She accessorised her outfit with heavy jhumkis of the same colour. Meanwhile, SRK opted to keep it simple by sporting a black pathani suit. Along with Shah Rukh and Shehnaaz, the star-studded party was also attended by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Chunky Panday, Karan Singh Grover, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin among others.

Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014. (ANI)

