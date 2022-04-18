Rajkummar Rao announces film wrap for 'HIT - The First Case'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer film 'HIT - The First Case', has finished shooting the final leg of the film. To announce the official shoot wrap of the movie, Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle and posted three pictures. The first image featured Rajkummar and Sanya eating an 'ice gola' while the film's director Sailesh Kolanu, stood beside them.

In the second image, the entire cast and crew could be seen cutting a cake. The third picture was of the cake. In the caption, he wrote, "Gola HIT hai. And it's a wrap for HIT - The First Case, see you all soon." The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT'. It's a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The Hindi remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, and is slated to release on May 20, 2022. (ANI)

