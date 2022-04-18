Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao announces film wrap for 'HIT - The First Case'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer film 'HIT - The First Case', has finished shooting the final leg of the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:56 IST
Rajkummar Rao announces film wrap for 'HIT - The First Case'
Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and director Sailesh Kolanu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer film 'HIT - The First Case', has finished shooting the final leg of the film. To announce the official shoot wrap of the movie, Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle and posted three pictures. The first image featured Rajkummar and Sanya eating an 'ice gola' while the film's director Sailesh Kolanu, stood beside them.

In the second image, the entire cast and crew could be seen cutting a cake. The third picture was of the cake. In the caption, he wrote, "Gola HIT hai. And it's a wrap for HIT - The First Case, see you all soon." The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT'. It's a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The Hindi remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, and is slated to release on May 20, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022