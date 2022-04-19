Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (P1) can show Miles reuniting with some old friends

By the end of November 2018, ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in December 2018, Sony Pictures Animation had commenced development on a sequel to the film. The reason was obvious – incredible buzz surrounding the project. In November 2019, Sony Picture dated the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part One) for release on April 8, 2022.

Unfortunately, the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part One) could not take place, and instead, the new release date was pushed back to October this year. One of the major reasons behind the delay is obviously the Coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdowns.

Sony already released earlier a teaser of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part One) that showed how it would start. The teaser hinted that the imminent animated superhero film would pick up where the original 2018-film ended. The superheroine from another dimension, Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) visits Miles Morales aka Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) in his bedroom. "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet… a lot of new ones," Entertainment Weekly reported.

Apart from Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore (as Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales respectively), Oscar Isaac will also appear as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 in the imminent animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part One). Miles Morales is expected to venture into the multiverse's unknown, where he will encounter yet another pair of convergent timelines.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson are the directors of this upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part One), while the producers are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. In February 2021, Miller revealed that he and Lord were working on the film's screenplay with Callaham and said Peter Ramsey would serve as an executive producer on the sequel after co-directing the first film. Daniel Pemberton confirmed in December 2020 that he would return from the previous film to compose the sequel's score.

With the reveal of the film's title in December 2021, Lord and Miller revealed that they were working on second part simultaneously with the first part. They also revealed that the second part was set to be released in 2023.

Also Read: Arifureta Season 3: Will Hajime ultimately find a way to return home?