EU's Massive Ukraine Aid Bolsters Kyiv's Peace Talks

The European Union has decided to borrow 90 billion euros to aid Ukraine, improving Kyiv's position in peace negotiations. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, this financial support could lead to talks that avoid Russian dominance and reach a mutual agreement among all involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Poland

In a significant move, European Union leaders have agreed to borrow 90 billion euros to provide financial aid to Ukraine, a decision that Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland believes will strengthen Kyiv's negotiating stance in ongoing peace talks.

Tusk, speaking to reporters in Brussels, expressed optimism that this substantial financial support could tilt negotiations towards terms that are mutually acceptable, thus avoiding the dominance of Russian terms in the ongoing conflict.

This decision represents a strategic effort by the EU to influence the peace process and foster an agreement that aligns with broader international interests. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 0.8536 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

