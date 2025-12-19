In a significant move, European Union leaders have agreed to borrow 90 billion euros to provide financial aid to Ukraine, a decision that Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland believes will strengthen Kyiv's negotiating stance in ongoing peace talks.

Tusk, speaking to reporters in Brussels, expressed optimism that this substantial financial support could tilt negotiations towards terms that are mutually acceptable, thus avoiding the dominance of Russian terms in the ongoing conflict.

This decision represents a strategic effort by the EU to influence the peace process and foster an agreement that aligns with broader international interests. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 0.8536 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)