Lok Sabha Tension: Privilege Breach Allegations Jolts Parliamentary Proceedings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reviewing a notice by BJP's Nishikant Dubey, citing breach of privilege by eight Congress MPs during the VB-G RAM G Bill discussion. Accusations include disrupting proceedings and misconduct against the Agriculture Minister and officials. Dubey urges strict action for maintaining decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session at the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla is scrutinizing an allegation made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against eight Congress members. Dubey claims these MPs breached parliamentary privilege during the proceedings of the VB-G RAM G Bill.

The notice, submitted on Thursday, accuses the Congress MPs of engaging in contemptuous behavior that disrupted the House. Names identified include Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, and others. Dubey emphasizes that this misconduct hampered the smooth functioning of the parliamentary session.

Officials report that the speaker's decision is pending. Dubey's notice highlights the need for maintaining parliamentary decorum and requests Om Birla to enforce strict measures against the accused members. The uproar occurred as Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the future replacement of MNREGA with the proposed bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

