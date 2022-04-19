Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra praises R. Madhavan's son Vedaant, describes teenager's win at Danish Open as 'amazing feat'

Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for actor R. Madhavan's son Vedaant ever since he bagged gold and silver medals at the Danish Open swimming event. Like many, Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Madhavan and his son after learning about the teenager's glorious achievement.

Updated: 19-04-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:33 IST
Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for actor R. Madhavan's son Vedaant ever since he bagged gold and silver medals at the Danish Open swimming event. Like many, Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Madhavan and his son after learning about the teenager's glorious achievement. Congratulating Vedaant and his family, Priyanka tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That's an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita."

Priyanka's tweet left Madhavan elated. Responding to the 'Aitraaz' star, Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow ... thank you so so much .. don't know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best."

At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet. (ANI)

