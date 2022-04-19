Ranveer Singh's 'jordaar' performance in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' trailer highlights the issue of female foeticide

Never underestimate the power of a girl -- that's what Ranveer Singh proudly conveys with the trailer of his upcoming social-comedy 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The trailer of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' opens with a girl child complaining to the sarpanch (Boman Irani) about how guys in her village eve tease females after consuming alcohol. Instead of finding the right solution, the sarpanch asks the girls to stop using scented soaps, which the sarpanch says provokes men. Ranveer decides to nod along with every verdict of his father and mother (played by Ratna Pathak Shah).

However, Ranveer's actions change and he decides to oppose his father's decisions when he learns that his wife is pregnant with another daughter. The trailer then shows how Ranveer along with his pregnant wife and daughter leave his father and mother after learning that the two want to abort his girlchild. With the film, the makers have touched upon several issues including misogyny and female foeticide with a dash of comedy.

Ranveer is extremely blessed to be a part of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and hopes to leave an important message to society with his project. "I have been blessed and fortunate to have found remarkable scripts that have stood out and touched people. I'm grateful for them and I'm also proud of the work that I have done to bring those roles to life on screen. It has taken everything out of me but I have always believed that if I have to be the best actor-entertainer in the country, then I have to do things that no one would attempt doing," he shared.

He added, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film that I have relished being a part of because it has again pushed me to shape-shift into becoming a character with absolutely no reference point in Hindi cinema. You have not seen a character like Jayeshbhai. He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema." Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which also stars Shalini Pandey, will hit the theatres on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)