Left Menu

Huma Qureshi to play famous chef Tarla Dalal in new film

Huma Qureshi has bagged a new project titled 'Tarla'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:43 IST
Huma Qureshi to play famous chef Tarla Dalal in new film
Poster of Huma Qureshi's new film 'Tarla' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Huma Qureshi has bagged a new project titled 'Tarla'. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of India's famous chef Tarla Dalal.

Excited about bringing the achievements of Tarla Dalal to the big screen, Huma said, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character." 'Tarla' is being directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

For the unversed, Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padmashree in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" are still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022