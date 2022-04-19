MP: Teen boy hangs self after father fails to recharge mobile phone data pack

A 14-year-boy allegedly committed suicide after his father failed to recharge his mobile phone data pack in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house on Monday and a preliminary probe has found he took this step as his father, who works as a labourer and was facing financial problems, was unable to recharge the teen's mobile phone data pack for the past couple of days, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Alok Sharma said.

It was found that the teen was addicted to playing games on the mobile phone, the CSP added.

