Left Menu

MP: Teen boy hangs self after father fails to recharge mobile phone data pack

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:43 IST
MP: Teen boy hangs self after father fails to recharge mobile phone data pack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-boy allegedly committed suicide after his father failed to recharge his mobile phone data pack in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house on Monday and a preliminary probe has found he took this step as his father, who works as a labourer and was facing financial problems, was unable to recharge the teen's mobile phone data pack for the past couple of days, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Alok Sharma said.

It was found that the teen was addicted to playing games on the mobile phone, the CSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022