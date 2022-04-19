Bokadia offers to set up film city in Purvanchal, UP CM assures him of all support

Filmmaker K C Bokadia has proposed to develop a film city-cum-film training institute in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister has assured him of the government’s full support for the venture.

Bokadia made the offer during his meeting with Adityanath at his official residence 5, Kalidas Marg here on Tuesday.

Responding to Bokadia’s offer and assuring him of all support, the chief minister said the state government is encouraging the film production in the state which has good locations for the purpose.

Bokadia said the institute can be developed either in Varanasi or Sonbhadra district.

During his meeting with Adityanath, Bokadia said the state government has created a conducive environment for film production in Uttar Pradesh. ''Due to this, the film production activities in the state have increased rapidly,'' he said and told the CM that he wanted to establish a film city and film training institute in the Purvanchal region of the state. Assuring him of all possible help, the CM said the state government was ''encouraging the activities related to film production'' in the state. ''Film production is being done by many filmmakers in the state, which has good locations. Also, there is no problem of law and order si. To promote the film industry, the state government is setting up a world-class film city in Gautam Budh Nagar district,'' an official statement quoted the CM as telling the noted film producer-cum-director.

