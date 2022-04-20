Left Menu

Aamir Khan binges on mangoes with son Azad Rao

Superstar Aamir Khan is enjoying the mango season with his ten-year-old son Azad Rao Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:54 IST
Aamir Khan with son Azad Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Aamir Khan is enjoying the mango season with his ten-year-old son Azad Rao Khan. The 57-year-old actor's production team Aamir Khan Productions shared a slew of pictures featuring the superstar enjoying some 'aam time' with his younger son Azad Rao Khan.

The post featuring the father-son duo was shared with a caption that read, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some mangoes yet?" The post received thousands of likes and comments from the 'Dangal' actor's fans.

"Love you aamir khan," a fan wrote. Another commented, "We haven't got mango treat yet but it's already a treat for us by seeing Azad and his cool daddy."

Several others dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is currently awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11 this year. The movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.(ANI)

