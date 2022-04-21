Amitabh Bachchan tries to enact Tiger Shroff's kick abilities to garner some 'likes' on social media

Seems like megastar Amitabh Bachchan pays a lot of heed to likes and comments on social media. On Thursday, Big B shared a few pictures of him imitating Tiger Shroff's 'flexible kick' to garner more likes on his Instagram posts.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, "seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those 'like' numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of 'likes'". Boman Irani has also marked his presence in one of the pictures, trying to kick like his 'Uunchai' co-star Big B.

After seeing his mention in Big B's post, Tiger, who is known for his sleek action moves and acrobatic skills, took to Instagram and reposted the former's post. Thanking Big B for his kind words, Tiger wrote, "Ok...had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me..on a serious note sir if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing."

For the unversed, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for his film 'Uunchai' in Delhi. His co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also in the capital. (ANI)

