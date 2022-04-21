Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 to focus on the new Culling Games player!

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters are following some severe fights in the Sendai Colony. The upcoming chapter 182 will release on Sunday, April 24, 2022, without any break.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181, Ishigoori and Takako transfer their points to Yuta. He has now a total of 200 points and is eligible to introduce a new rule to the tournament. But he feels tired, as he has released his cursed energy. Furthermore, the chapter has introduced a new player named Charles Bernard to the Culling Game. Hakari provoked him to join the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 is likely to focus on a new story about Charles Bernard. This chapter is quite confusing for the fans. The chapter starts with Charles loving manga and aspires to release his manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine.

We have never seen the involvement of any mangaka in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Moreover, in the conversation with the authorities, the author said that the man is a foreigner who later tells the manager that he's French by birth but born and raised in Japan.

According to The Teal Mango's prediction, "Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka, Gege might be French or a foreigner. But speculations like these discourage creators like Gege from involving such bizarre ideas in the story." Really it is strange! Seemingly, the story will take an interesting turn in the upcoming chapters.

However, let's get back to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 spoilers. In the story, fans may see Hakari making some awful comments about his obsession with the manga.

Charles will be furious and sad that his manga couldn't be published. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 will feature Charles Bernard talking to another guy about the Culling Game. He wants to get a justified answer for why he needs to join the fight just like a hero needs in a shounen manga. But it seems Hakari must be having other plans for him.

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Fans can read all the chapters for free when it comes to the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

