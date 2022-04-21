Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth marks 96th birthday with picture featuring her royal ponies

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show in honour of the monarch's birthday on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:10 IST
Queen Elizabeth marks 96th birthday with picture featuring her royal ponies
Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show in honour of the monarch's birthday on Thursday. According to People magazine, the majestic shot, which was taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle, featured the Queen standing proudly between her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

The image showed her wearing a dark green cape-style coat as she held the reins of two of her favourite ponies in front of a magnolia tree. To mark her 96th birthday, on Wednesday, the monarch travelled from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

She's believed to be staying at Wood Farm, the cosy five-bedroom home where her late husband Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99, spent much of his retirement. As per People magazine, throughout her life, the Queen has always had a fondness for horses and was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4 years old. She's also been known to get animated at horse racing events, enthusiastically cheering for her horses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022