Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting in Delhi to review Manipur security situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in the national capital on Monday evening to review the security situation in Manipur. The meeting is expected to be chaired at 4 pm in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Senior officials from the central government, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka as well as Manipur Chief Secretary and officials of the state government, including its DGP, along with officials of the Army and other security forces, are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting was finalised a day after Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike called on the Home Minister at his office and learned to be briefed about the situations in the north-eastern state. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs as fresh violence was reported in the northern state.

The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. In fresh violence, several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities were burned by unknown miscreants in Kotlen following the murder of a person earlier this month, the Manipur Police said.

Around 600 people from Manipur's Jiribam area are now taking shelter in Assam's Cachar district following fresh violence reported in Manipur's Jiribam area. The Cachar district police have heightened security along the bordering areas. (ANI)

