Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap shower birthday wishes on their daughter, share fun pictures

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's little princess Varushka turned eight on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:17 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's little princess Varushka turned eight on Thursday. On the occasion of their daughter's birthday, the couple took to their Instagram handles and penned heartfelt notes for her.

The 'Vicky Donor' star shared a quirky and fun picture featuring him playing with the hair of his daughter. He captioned the picture, "Happy birthday my chota baby" followed by a red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap shared a bunch of throwback pictures of her daughter on the photo-sharing platform. "My accomplice, my partner in crime/travels/adventure/books, my storyteller, my bouncing board, my tiniest AD, my everything, my jaan you are the best thing that happened to me! Happy birthday my baby #mine," she wrote in the caption.

In response to the posts, fans and their fellow celebrities dropped a bunch of heart emoticons in the comments section. Childhood sweethearts, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot in November 2008. The couple share son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' that is slated to release on May 27. He also has Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 'An Action Hero' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

