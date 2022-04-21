'K.G.F: Chapter 2' producers to collab with 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara for upcoming movie

Following the success of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', the film's producers, Hombale Films, have announced a new collaboration with director Sudha Kongara for their upcoming movie. The news of this collab was shared by the production house on their official Twitter handle. They tweeted, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongara, based on true events."

Hombale Films also shared a statement that read, "Some True Stories Deserve To Be Told, And Told Right. We, At Hombale Films Are Proud To Announce Our Next Film With Director Sudha Kongra. A Story That We Are Certain Will Capture India's Imagination Like All Our Films Have". Kongara, who directed critically acclaimed films like 'Saala Khadoos' and 'Soorarai Pottru', is an Indian film director and screenwriter who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. She will now be directing the next film for Hombale Films which is all set to go on the floor this year. (ANI)

