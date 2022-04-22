Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna reach Manali for 'Animal' shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:56 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna reach Manali for 'Animal' shoot
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have reached Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'. Pictures of the two have been doing rounds on the internet in which they can be seen posing with their fans.

Ranbir could be seen in a black t-shirt beneath a black jacket paired with white pants. It seems like the stars were also felicitated at the location of their stay as they could be seen wearing the traditional Himachal cap and shawl while posing with the fans.

Titled 'Animal', the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022