Kang Daniel’s agency announces his new album’s release in May

The young South Korean singer-songwriter, actor Kang Daniel is all set to make a comeback!

Kang Daniel, originally named Kang Eui-geon, has made his acting debut through the Disney+ Star original series, Rookie Cops, which aired from January 26, 2022 to March 16, 2022.

Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment has confirmed on Friday, April 22 that he was taking preparation to release a new album next month, Soompi noted.

According to KONNECT Entertainment's one representative, "Kang Daniel will be making a comeback in the music industry in May." Since the release of this confirmation, fans of Kang Daniel are severely excited to know the premiere date of his album.

The imminent album of Kang Daniel will be his first since wrapping up his 'colour trilogy' in 2021 with Yellow. He released his fourth overall EP, Yellow, on April 13 as the final installment of his three-part project aimed to find his true colors as a solo artist.

Kang Daniel has been described as "one of the highest-earning and most significant male solo acts in K-pop" with his domestic popularity earning him the nickname "Nation's Center" from South Korean media. The 25-year-old singer-cum-actor was described as "more than a top idol star" by SBS's Late Night Entertainment News. He was selected in 2018 as an honorary ambassador for the special Korean cultural exhibit at the 2018 Pyeong Chang Olympics. The following year, he was appointed the honorary ambassador of Busan as a result of a citizen-voted poll.

Kang Daniel has severe influence in South Korea. In October 2020, he participated in the 4352nd-anniversary ceremony of Korea's National Foundation Day held by the Korean government at Gyeong bokgung Palace as the only singer invited among 30 national figures, including the prime minister of South Korea. His national influence was further seen as South Korean Olympic medalists (Kim Kyeong-Ae, Lee Da-bin, and Hyun Jung-hwa declared themselves fans of the artist. He also set a Guinness World Record in January 2019 for the "Fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram" (11 hours and 36 minutes after joining).

