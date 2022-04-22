‘CLOY’ Yoo Jung Ho is set to tie knot with Cha Hee in May after dating for seven years!

The 'Crash Landing on You' actor Yoo Jung Ho is getting married to his Bulgasal co-star Cha Hee. Yoo Jung Ho's management agency IOK Company already confirmed the wedding date.

The agency also revealed that the couple have been dating for the past seven years and their relationship became more intimate after working as colleagues on Bulgasal, a 2021 series. Announcing the wedding plans, agency IOK Company confirmed the wedding date on May 5 and said in their statement to the media, "It's true that actors Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee are getting married on May 5."

According to Korean media, the marriage party will be held in Seoul, South Korea. The pair starred together in the South Korean television series Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. The series was directed by Jang Young-woo and written by the husband-and-wife team of Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won.

The series tells the story of a woman who remembers her past lives by repeating death and reincarnation for 600 years, and a man who cannot kill nor be killed and lived for the past 600 years as a Bulgasal—a mythical creature that feeds off human blood and is cursed with immortality.

Yoo Jung Ho made his acting debut in 2007 and went on to star in several hit Korean shows and films, such as 'The Prison', 'Gangnam Blues', 'Ode To My Father', and 'Crash Landing On You' and more.

While Cha Hee most recently appeared in "Bulgasal" and the JTBC drama "The One and Only." She also appeared in 'Dr. Brain', 'Cheat On Me If You Can', 'Chip In', 'The Lies' Within and more.

