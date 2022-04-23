Left Menu

Joe Manganiello to star alongside Uma Thurman in thriller 'The Kill Room'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 11:09 IST
Joe Manganiello to star alongside Uma Thurman in thriller 'The Kill Room'
Joe Manganiello Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Joe Manganiello has joined Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson in dark comedy thriller movie ''The Kill Room''.

According to Deadline, principal photography on the film will begin soon in New Jersey and New York.

Nicol Paone is directing the film from a script penned by Jonathan Jacobson. The story centres on a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman's character to play the art world against the underworld.

Yale Entertainment is producing the project.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures; Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment; and Such Content'S William Rosenfeld.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022