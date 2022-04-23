Joe Manganiello to star alongside Uma Thurman in thriller 'The Kill Room'
- Country:
- United States
Actor Joe Manganiello has joined Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson in dark comedy thriller movie ''The Kill Room''.
According to Deadline, principal photography on the film will begin soon in New Jersey and New York.
Nicol Paone is directing the film from a script penned by Jonathan Jacobson. The story centres on a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman's character to play the art world against the underworld.
Yale Entertainment is producing the project.
Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures; Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment; and Such Content'S William Rosenfeld.
