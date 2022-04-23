'Every day is Earth Day' for Bollywood star Ananya Pandey

Left Menu

Even though Earth Day, which is globally marked on April 22 to spread awareness about various environmental issues, just went by, for Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey "every day is earth day".

Ananya Panday (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Even though Earth Day, which is globally marked on April 22 to spread awareness about various environmental issues, just went by, for Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey "every day is earth day". On Saturday, the 'Gehraiyaan' star took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures of her in which she could be seen having a good time on a sunny day in the arms of nature.

In the pictures, the 23-year-old actor could be seen sporting a white sports bra; she clubbed it with a pair of military print activewear tights. Ananya accessorized her whole look with a dusty sling bag. She captioned the picture, "every day is earth day ". Reacting to the post Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor dropped a bunch of hearts and commented, "Prettiest", while Navya Nanda, granddaughter of veteran superstar Amitabh Bachhan commented, "Didn't you come in this yesterday", "I'm confused now".

Talking about Ananya's upcoming project, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

