Left Menu

Sean Penn's divorce from Leila George finalised following two years of marriage

Hollywood stars Sean Penn and Leila George have finalised their divorce after being married to each other for almost two years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:47 IST
Sean Penn's divorce from Leila George finalised following two years of marriage
Sean Penn and Leila George (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Sean Penn and Leila George have finalised their divorce after being married to each other for almost two years. According to TMZ, a judge signed off on the documents on Friday. George had filed for divorce from the actor back in October in a Los Angeles, California court.

The news about their split comes a little over a year after Penn confirmed on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' that the two had a "COVID wedding." "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," Penn explained, at the time.

Penn and George had started dating back in 2016. She is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio. The actor has spent the past several months in Ukraine filming a documentary about their ongoing situation with Russia. Though Penn has since returned, he has expressed intentions about going back and "taking up arms" against Russia, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022