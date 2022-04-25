Radio City and Mid-Day Successfully Culminate Season 3 of the Most Popular and Credible Hitlist OTT Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Garnered Over 2.97Mn+ lakh votes from audience who showered their love for popular performances across the OTT platforms • The virtual grand finale witnessed The Family Man - S2 bag most awards in the series category followed by Shershaah in the film category • The public voting started on 18th February 2022 to vote for India’s finest OTT and hail the ‘Content ka King’ for the finest performances Radio City & Mid-Day concluded the third edition of the most popular and credible Hitlist OTT Awards with a virtual awards ceremony on 23rd April 2022. The grand finale night digitally celebrated some of the most popular and prominent artists and performances from the OTT industry. The first ever OTT awards by a media conglomerate saw great triumph with an overwhelming response of over 2.97Mn+ votes from the audience, marking the 3rd season of the Hitlist OTT awards the most magnificent one. The rise of the OTT platform is evident by the surge in content consumption pattern and the consistent number of series and movie launches across OTT platforms. To celebrate OTT platform’s growing popularity and to applaud its content creators and performers in this space, Radio City and Mid-Day launched the third season of their Hitlist OTT Awards. Following the astounding success of season 1 & season 2, the 3rd season was expected to be even bigger and grander. The public voting commenced on 18th February to vote for their favourite artists, web series and movies across 16 categories. The finale witnessed The Family Man Season 2 winning most of the awards across categories such as Best Season, Best Actor (Male): Series, Best Actor (Female): Series, Best Supporting Actor: Series (Male), Best Supporting Actor: Series (Female), Best Cast Ensemble and Best Showrunner/Creator. Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video) won the Best Web Film (Hindi) and also bagged individual awards for the superlative performances by its star cast, with Sidharth Malhotra for Best Actor (Male): Film and Kiara Advani for Best Actor (Female): Film. Aranyak (Netflix) won the Best Show and Jai Bhim (Amazon Prime Video) won the Best Web Film (Non-Hindi). Commenting on the success of season 3, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “The thumping response of the public with 2.97Mn+ votes is a testament to the popularity and influence of Hitlist OTT Awards. We are the first ever media conglomerate to introduce awards to recognize talent from the Indian OTT space. Given how the 3rd season has flourished; we are confident of continuing to build a strong legacy of our marquee properties. I would like to congratulate and thank the winners as well as the nominees for their hard work, spectacular performances and for entertaining us with top notch content.” Mayank Shekhar, Entertainment Editor, Mid-day said, “We are extremely delighted to share that Season 3 of Hitlist OTT Awards was a huge success and would like to thank our public for such a fabulous response. Their enthusiasm is what motivates us to build an entertaining event. Hearty congratulations to the entire Mid-day and the Radio City team for building a legacy that will endure and become grander each year. It was a fruitful and fantastic experience to be a part of the jury and choose the best talents across OTT platforms. Best wishes to all the winners and nominees for their amazing performances that made Hitlist OTT Awards Season 3 a mighty one.” Hitlist Web Awards 2022 Winner List Category Winner Best Show Aranyak (Netflix) Best Season The Family Man - SO2 (Amazon Prime Video) Best Web Film (Hindi) Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video) Best Web Film (Non Hindi) Jai Bhim (Amazon Prime Video) Best Non Fiction House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Netflix) Best Online Sensation Bhuvan Bam (Dhindora, YouTube) Best Actor (Male): Series Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man - S02) Best Actor (Female): Series Samantha Prabhu (The Family Man - S02) Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man - S02) Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series Ashlesha Thakur (The Family Man - S02) Best Actor (Male): Film Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah) Best Actor (Female): Film Kiara Advani (Shershaah) Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi) Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film Ileana D'Cruz (The Big Bull) Best Ensemble Cast The Family Man - S02 (Mukesh Chhabra) Best Showrunner/Creator The Family Man - S02 (Raj - DK) About Mid-day Mumbai's homegrown newspaper - Mid-day is a 42-year-old brand that is squarely focused on the city and its residents. Considered the last word in local news, it effortlessly straddles in-depth local reportage with exclusive entertainment news and robust sports coverage. Mid-day was the first newspaper to introduce a daily entertainment section with detailed and accurate news about the film, television and web industry, making ‘Hitlist’ a game changer in daily journalism. It’s around-town section The Guide is city’s only leisure guidebook to offer free and fair coverage of all that's new and worth experiencing in the city. Mid-day’s annual recognition of the best food and drink establishments to have opened in Mumbai - The Guide Restaurant Awards - has set a benchmark by being the only no-fear, no-favour F&B honour that the city hosts. Mumbai’s favourite tabloid continues to rank amongst the top 10 English national dailies as per IRS. (Source: IRS 2019 Q1 to Q4 (AIR)). Mid-day is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. (JPL), India's leading media and communications group, with interests across print, radio, OOH, activation, mobile and digital, making it one of the largest media businesses in the country. About Radio City Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with over 20 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 25.0% and 14.7% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 08, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 12.1% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 08, 2022). Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio. Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in the recent past. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. Image 1: RC Hitlist OTT Awards Final Winners 2022 Image 2: RC Hitlist OTT Awards Know The Winners 2022

