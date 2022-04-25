Left Menu

Britney Spears announces brief break from social media

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' fans won't be getting any pregnancy updates from the star as she has announced a brief hiatus from social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:27 IST
Britney Spears announces brief break from social media
Britney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' fans won't be getting any pregnancy updates from the star as she has announced a brief hiatus from social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Spears wrote, "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all."

Along with the message she posted a funny video of a baby lounging next to a mini vanity set, wearing a robe, sunglasses and hair rollers. Spears is currently expecting a child with fiance Sam Asghari. At the time of announcement she had noted, "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

The pop star has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022