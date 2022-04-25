Left Menu

Filmmaker Michael Mann prepping to film 'Ferrari' ahead of summer shoot

Filmmaker Michael Mann is prepping to film 'Ferrari' in Italy this week as part of pre-production ahead of the planned mid-July shoot.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:21 IST
Filmmaker Michael Mann prepping to film 'Ferrari' ahead of summer shoot
The cast of 'Ferrari' Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Michael Mann is prepping to film 'Ferrari' in Italy this week as part of pre-production ahead of the planned mid-July shoot. According to Deadline, as earlier revealed in February, the upcoming biopic of racing mogul Enzo Ferrari is set to star Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

The movie has been in talks for the past two decades. It again faced uncertainty in recent months due to the precarious financial position of STX, the U.S. studio currently behind the project. Earlier this year, the plan had been to begin filming in May. Driver replaced Hugh Jackman in the title role while Cruz will play Enzo's wife Laura. 'Big Little Lies' star Woodley will be playing the mistress Lina Lardi.

As per Deadline, Mann will direct from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin and Mann has based it on Brock Yates' book 'Enzo Ferrari - The Man and the Machine.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022