Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why her daughter is named Apple

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed some juicy details about why she and ex Chris Martin gave their daughter a unique name, Apple. According to E! News, during an Instagram Q&A on April 24, the 49-year-old actor was asked why she and Martin decided on the fruit as the moniker for their first child.

Gwyneth confessed, "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else." She had previously given credit to the Coldplay frontman in August 2004, explaining to Oprah Winfrey why Chris first made the suggestion to go with Apple.

As per E! News, Gwyneth and Martin, who "consciously uncoupled' after 10 years together in 2014, also share a son named Moses. Two months ago, Gwyneth paid tribute to Apple on Instagram in celebration of International Women's Day.

"I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter. (ANI)

