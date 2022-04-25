Left Menu

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why her daughter is named Apple

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed some juicy details about why she and ex Chris Martin gave their daughter a unique name, Apple.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:39 IST
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why her daughter is named Apple
Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed some juicy details about why she and ex Chris Martin gave their daughter a unique name, Apple. According to E! News, during an Instagram Q&A on April 24, the 49-year-old actor was asked why she and Martin decided on the fruit as the moniker for their first child.

Gwyneth confessed, "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else." She had previously given credit to the Coldplay frontman in August 2004, explaining to Oprah Winfrey why Chris first made the suggestion to go with Apple.

As per E! News, Gwyneth and Martin, who "consciously uncoupled' after 10 years together in 2014, also share a son named Moses. Two months ago, Gwyneth paid tribute to Apple on Instagram in celebration of International Women's Day.

"I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022